GEORGE TOWN, Nov 21 — The Extension of Time (EOT) for Package 2 of the Air Itam-Lim Chong Eu Expressway bypass was granted only after the contractor justified the delay in accordance with the project’s contract terms, the Penang Infrastructure Corporation (PIC) said.

PIC said the EOT application underwent a thorough review by the Extension of Time Committee, based on factual and technical findings, and in line with the contract provisions.

“The current progress stands at 87 percent on-site, and the Package 2 project is now expected to be completed by April 12, 2027, taking into account the two approved EOTs in accordance with the contract terms,” it said in a statement today.

The statement was issued following a report by a Chinese-language newspaper, which cited a Penang MCA committee member questioning the project’s delay.

The matter, PIC said, was addressed at a site meeting and subsequently presented by its chief executive at the Board of Directors meeting on July 29 as an official notice to stakeholders.

According to the statement, the first EOT was granted on October 30, 2023, as work on site could not begin on schedule due to pending land acquisitions along key routes.

“The granting of the EOT is in line with Clause 49.1(g) of the contract, which covers delays in handing over possession of the site, and it has been extended until October 31, 2026.

“The second EOT was approved on June 16 following delays in securing the Work Commencement Permit for Section 6, which required a technical assessment by the Malaysian Highways Authority,” it said, adding that the completion date is now projected for April 12, 2027. — Bernama