KOTA KINABALU, Nov 19 — It is hoped the people of Sabah would continue to give Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its allies an opportunity to form a state government in the 17th state election to ensure that more of the development promised to them previously can be fulfilled.

PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar said in the past three years, many things have been achieved and fulfilled in Sabah by PH as the government at the federal level.

She said this included completing nine items in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), increasing interim funding for Sabah and implementing various development projects such as schools for the well-being of the people in the state.

“This is not about bragging. We want to inform the facts because when the first phase is completed (the construction of schools and other projects), we ask that you give us a chance to work together for the next phase to (allow PH and its allies) to fulfill everything else because Sabah still needs a lot more,” she said.

Nurul Izzah said this at a ceramah at Tengah Padang Petagas Voting District Centre (PDM), here last night which was also attended by Sabah PKR leadership council chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud and PH candidate from PKR, Datuk Awang Husaini Sahari.

She said that although the people are now exposed to various information on social media, she hopes they can better assess PH’s achievements, based on the existing record.

“Only Sabahans can choose their future for the next five years. To me, this matter is serious, regardless of whatever campaign we do because in the end we have to choose for ourselves.

“Want to choose what kind of future? If (Prime Minister) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has his way, he wants to offer (development), of course we want continuation. There is no need to reset back to zero,” she said.

The polling day for the 17th Sabah election involving 73 state seats is set for Nov 29 while the early voting is on Nov 25. — Bernama