KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he would respect MIC’s decision if the party chooses to leave the coalition.

While taking an open stance on the matter, Ahmad Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister and Umno president, said that he has no intention of interfering in MIC’s internal affairs.

“I have been closely following the discussions at the MIC Annual General Meeting (AGM). I respect whatever decision is made by the delegates and the party leadership, and I have no desire to intervene in their internal matters.

“Whatever decision they make, we will accept it graciously and with an open mind,” he told reporters after officiating the Global Chinese Economic & Technology Summit 2025 at Wisma MCA here today.

Also present were MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing.

On Sunday, at the party’s 79th Annual General Meeting in Shah Alam, delegates unanimously supported a motion for MIC to leave BN, leaving it to the party leadership to determine the appropriate timing for the withdrawal and to establish a new political alignment.

MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran later told reporters that the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) would deliberate on the delegates’ decision to decide the next steps.

He also reaffirmed that MIC will continue to give full support to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim until the end of his mandate, regardless of any political decisions taken.

Yesterday, BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said discussions would be held with MIC’s top leadership after the conclusion of the Sabah State Election at the end of this month to clarify any confusion or misunderstandings regarding the party’s position within the coalition. — Bernama