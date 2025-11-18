KOTA KINABALU, Nov 18 — Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia has defended his controversial candidacy in the Pintasan seat, saying he was personally asked to contest by Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who felt his experience is needed to deal with Putrajaya on critical state rights issues.

In a Facebook post todfay, the former Dewan Rakyat Speaker explained that his nomination was not about “stealing” the seat from the incumbent, but about fulfilling a strategic role for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

“He (Hajiji) wanted me and Tan Sri Anifah Aman to contest because our experience is needed to engage with Putrajaya —particularly on the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” Pandikar wrote.

Pandikar’s selection ignited immediately controversy after he was chosen over the popular first-term incumbent, Datuk Fairuz Renddan, who has since quit the party to defend the seat as an independent.

Fairuz had also edged out Pandikar in the 2020 state election by just 84 ballots.

The announcement was met with jeers from the crowd, and the drama was further fuelled by a viral voice clip in which Pandikar was heard threatening another party leader.

‘My last opportunity’

Despite the backlash, Pandikar remained defiant, having previously declared he would “definitely win” and challenging reporters to bet on the outcome.

In his post today, Pandikar was more conciliatory, acknowledging the criticism he has faced over his 40-year political career and apologising for any “shortcomings or mistakes.”

“I am human, imperfect, but I want to improve,” he wrote. “At 70 years old, this may be my last opportunity to fulfil unfulfilled promises. I do not know if I will contest again after this, but I know my purpose is not yet complete.”

Framing his run as a final chapter, Pandikar said his goal is to uphold Sabah’s rights and ensure the voices of smaller communities are heard at the federal level, a task he said “requires experience that cannot be acquired overnight.”

He also claimed credit for the very creation of the Pintasan state constituency.

“Allow me to conclude my life’s struggle in the land I fought to establish,” he concluded.

“So that when I am gone, there will be something the people can remember - ‘He tried, he fought, he was not perfect, but he never stopped for his people’.”

Pintasan is set for an 11-way fight in the November 29 state election.