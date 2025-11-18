KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Malaysia is set to welcome a new pair of giant pandas, Chen Xing and Xiao Yue, who will arrive today for a 10-year stay at Zoo Negara, continuing the long-standing “panda diplomacy” between the two nations.

Their specially arranged flight is scheduled to depart Sichuan’s Shuangliu Airport at 3.45pm, The Star reported.

The China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda confirmed the transfer of the two young pandas.

Chen Xing, a male born in August 2020, is known for a “lively, energetic” temperament and enjoys climbing. Xiao Yue, a female born in September 2020, has a “gentler, composed” personality and is fond of food.

The pandas are expected to arrive at Zoo Negara after 9.30pm following health checks and clearance. They will undergo a mandatory quarantine period and are expected to be introduced to the public early next year.

Their arrival marks the start of a new 10-year panda conservation agreement, which was renewed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit in April.

The agreement continues both nations’ commitment to wildlife conservation and long-standing diplomatic ties.

The new pair follows the successful 11-year stay of Fu Wa and Feng Yi (known locally as Xing Xing and Liang Liang), who became firm favourites with the Malaysian public and produced three cubs — Nuan Nuan, Yi Yi, and Sheng Yi — before being repatriated in May.