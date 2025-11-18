KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — A temporary bridge collapsed at the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) construction site in Kampung Sungai Pusu, Selayang, along the MRR2 today.

According to the Bandar Baru Selayang Fire and Rescue Station, a special operations team was deployed to the site at 1.47pm.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a subsequent statement that the driver of the vehicle had already been rescued by members of the public by the time the team arrived.

Pictures provided by emergency responders showed that a car was trapped by fallen metal beams in the incident.