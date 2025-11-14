KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Petronas has appointed Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif as its property adviser, effective November 17, 2025.

In a statement yesterday, Petronas said Maimunah will guide in shaping the next phase of growth in its property portfolio, primarily with regards to the Sungai Besi land, Kota Madani, as well as other development properties.

Maimunah, who has over 40 years of experience in sustainable urban developments, graduated from the University of Wales Institute of Science and Technology, with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Town Planning and holds a Master’s Degree in Urban Planning from Universiti Sains Malaysia.

“She had, until recently, held the position of Mayor of Kuala Lumpur,” it said.

Petronas said Maimunah has held various key positions in Malaysia including being the first woman president of the Seberang Prai Municipal Council and served as the Mayor of Penang.

“During her illustrious career in the United Nations (UN) and in global leadership roles, she was the first Asian woman to be appointed Under-Secretary-General and executive director of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

She was also Acting Director-General of the UN Office in Nairobi, it said.

“The management of Petronas welcomes Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah and is confident that her knowledge and experience will be a valuable addition to the company,” it added. — Bernama