KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Guidelines for the implementation of multi-level graves in the Federal Territories are being drafted based on a study conducted by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) in collaboration with Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) as part of efforts to explore new alternatives to address cemetery space shortages.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the study also included an evaluation of cemetery models in Singapore, Kedah and Penang.

“We do not want to rush into its implementation as several factors need to be considered, including local customs, sensitivities and community practices.

“The results of this study, Insya-Allah, will be used in drafting guidelines for multi-level graves. This is something new. The management of these multi-level graves, for example, at the Al-Jamiul Badawi Mosque in Penang, can be used as a reference, but in the Federal Territories, the approach may be different,” she said during the Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Zahir Hassan (PH–Wangsa Maju), who asked whether the government planned to open a new cemetery closer to or within Kuala Lumpur, as the Muslim cemetery in Hulu Semenyih, Selangor, is located more than 40 kilometres from Wangsa Maju.

Dr Zaliha said a decision on the matter would only be finalised after engagement sessions with the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), the Federal Territories Mufti and local residents.

She also expressed appreciation for JAWI’s proactive steps to optimise existing cemeteries through the expansion and rearrangement of grave lots involving 11 sites identified by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) as nearing full capacity.

“The capacity of cemeteries in Kuala Lumpur is shrinking. It has now reached 70 per cent and is expected to last only until 2029, which is just five years away,” she said.

In addition, Dr Zaliha said the Federal Territories Department (JWP) was working to expedite the opening of the Muslim cemetery in Hulu Semenyih, expected to open in 2028, to meet the burial needs of Muslims in Kuala Lumpur for approximately 28 years.

Meanwhile, she said the government was formulating specific policies, including studying the transfer of development rights (TDR) mechanism, to safeguard Traditional Villages I and II in Kuala Lumpur from development pressure, in line with the supporting actions and policies outlined in the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2040 (PSKL 2040).

Dr Zaliha said the proposed measures would include detailed planning controls, community facilities, public transport and regeneration without compromising cultural values, as well as a TDR study to preserve the character of the villages in the long term.

She stressed that the policy required adequate funding and said the government was restructuring the community service allocation to establish a dedicated fund for the purpose.

Dr Zaliha said this in response to a supplementary question from Captain (Rtd) Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (PN–Tanjong Karang) regarding the government’s efforts to formulate a specific policy and allocation to protect Traditional Villages I and II from development pressure.

Responding to Zulkafperi’s original question on the challenges faced by traditional villages in Kuala Lumpur under PSKL 2040, she said the government was formulating a comprehensive plan to address issues of land ownership, basic facilities and development pressure, particularly in the Gombak Malay Reserve area.

According to her, PSKL 2040 sets out the Traditional Villages I and II zones to preserve the traditional village character through measures such as design controls, height limits and development buffer zones. — Bernama