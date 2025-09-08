KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The wife of Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd director Tan Sri Abu Sahid Mohamed pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court today to a charge of laundering RM67.1 million.

According to The Star, Puan Sri Noor Azrina Mohd Azmi, 48, was accused of receiving RM67,136,588.43 in her bank account, alleged to be proceeds from unlawful activities transferred from her husband’s account.

The offence was said to have taken place at a bank in Bukit Tunku between March 6 and November 27, 2017.

She was charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Ahmad Akram Gharib informed the court that the charge was non-bailable, but proposed bail of RM500,000 in one surety should the court exercise its discretion. He also requested that Noor Azrina surrender her passport.

Her lawyer, Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, did not object to the proposed terms.

Judge Rosli Ahmad granted bail at RM500,000 with one surety and ordered Noor Azrina to hand over her passport. The case was fixed for mention on November 3.

In a separate case, Abu Sahid was also charged at the Sessions Court today with four counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving more than RM313 million and 13 counts of money laundering involving RM139.2 million. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.