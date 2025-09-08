SEGAMAT, Sept 8 — Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan said an allocation of RM550,000 is needed to repair minor damage to government buildings and schools following six mild earthquakes in the district since August 24.

He said repair work on the 15 affected buildings is urgent and must be carried out before the end of this year.

“The damaged government buildings and schools have minor damage such as cracks to the plaster surfaces and walls, as well as stretching between wall panels, columns, beams and ceiling.

“The estimated repair costs for all affected government buildings had already been submitted to the respective ministries for funding allocation,” he told reporters during a meeting at the Segamat district public works (JKR) office here today.

The affected buildings include SJKC Kampung Tengah, SJKC HSA Nan, SMK Buloh Kasap, SK Kampung Jawa, SK Dato Wan Idris and the Segamat District Community College.

Others are the Segamat Hospital, Segamat Health Clinic, Batu Anam Health Clinic, Kampung Jabi Rural Clinic, Segamat district police quarters, Segamat district Kadi’s office and the JKR state quarters.

Ahmad, who is also the Pontian MP, said the JKR’s civil and structural engineering branch’s forensic team had carried out safety inspections on the affected buildings.

“The buildings are currently safe and is not a safety hazard to the public,” he said, adding that building managements had been reminded to monitor their surroundings and report any new signs of damage.

In addition, Ahmad said a total of 62 houses and two suraus in the district had sustained damage, but repair work had yet to be determined.

He added that JKR has also conducted structural inspections and monitoring of assets and bridges along 325 kilometres of federal roads and 242.11 kilometres of state roads.