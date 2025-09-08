KOTA BHARU, Sept 8 — Kelantan has established a technology courtroom to conduct proceedings online, said state Syariah Chief Judge Datuk Ibrahim Deris.

He said the facility at the state Syariah Court was in line with current technological developments and would ease trial proceedings for parties unable to be physically present.

“However, online proceedings are only allowed for mal (non-criminal) cases, including hibah (gift) confirmation, divorce, nafkah and matrimonial property. It is specifically for parties who cannot attend due to health, distance or certain constraints, while Syariah criminal cases are not permitted to be conducted virtually to preserve judicial procedures and the sanctity of the law,” he told reporters after launching the facility here today.

Ibrahim explained that the online courtroom not only facilitates parties unable to attend court but also helps reduce backlogged cases caused by absent witnesses.

“For example, there was a hibah confirmation case involving a witness from Australia who was unable to return anytime soon. If we had to wait for his return, the case might be delayed until the following year, but with this facility, it can be resolved more quickly.

“So far, the cases most frequently heard online involve inheritance, wills and hibah,” he said.

According to guidelines, inheritance cases usually take around a year, but with this initiative, they can be resolved in less than a year, with some even settled within a day or two if all parties cooperate, he added. — Bernama