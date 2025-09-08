KOTA TINGGI, Sept 8 —The Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament this October, earlier than the six-month timeframe given by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said her ministry is currently conducting nationwide roadshows and engagement sessions with various stakeholders before presenting the matter to the Cabinet.

“With the agreement of several ministers directly and indirectly involved, such as the Education Minister, Higher Education Minister, Defence Minister and Communications Minister, we hope to complete the roadshow this September.

“We aim for a Cabinet decision by the end of September or early October so that the bill can be brought to Parliament’s sitting this October,” she said at a press conference after opening the inaugural 2025 ASEAN Convention on Legal Aid for Children (ACLAC) at the Desaru Coast Conference Centre yesterday.

Azalina said through the roadshows, the government wanted to hear the public’s views on the proposed tribunal, as it was seen as capable of expediting case hearings compared with lengthy court processes.

“This tribunal has broader powers; it can examine all aspects and may also consider compensation elements such as fines.

“Possibly, punishment may not necessarily involve imprisonment but instead fines or mandatory courses … so its scope is wider. The key importance of the tribunal, if approved by the government, is speed,” she said.

According to Azalina, a dedicated portal will also be launched to gather public feedback, in addition to engagement sessions with professional bodies such as the Office of the Children’s Commissioner, the Malaysian Bar, state bars, international organisations and relevant experts.

She stressed that the tribunal is not solely intended to punish, but also to provide space for rehabilitation for both victims and perpetrators through a restorative justice approach.

“If we have a fast tribunal system, people will think twice before committing such acts because they know the process is swift. That is why in sexual harassment cases, I observed that under the Sexual Harassment Act, the tribunal system received very positive responses as people knew the process was fast,” she said.

Earlier, Azalina was given six months by Ahmad Zahid to present a Cabinet paper on the drafting of the Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill after carrying out nationwide stakeholder engagement sessions. — Bernama