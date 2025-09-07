KUCHING, Sept 7 — The RoboNova-X team from the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) Sarawak Campus in Miri has brought pride to Sarawak and Malaysia by emerging champions in the RoboMission Senior Category at the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) Europe Open Championship 2025 in Slovenia.

According to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit report, the RoboNova-X team comprising Grace Tan Hong Hui, Audrey Kong Siau Jing and Elaine Wong Nga Hui outperformed 28 international teams in their category to secure first place.

The team was guided by Tesslab Robotics and lecturers Dr Hu Laey Nee and Dr Norsarihan Ahmad.

The report highlighted that the team’s performance was distinguished by precision, teamwork and innovation.

“This victory reflects Sarawak’s growing role in robotics and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, in line with efforts by the State Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development to nurture young talent and promote technological advancement.

“RoboNova-X’s achievement also serves as an inspiration to Malaysia’s younger generation to pursue excellence in science, technology and innovation,” the report said.

The competition, held in Ljubljana from September 2 to 5, brought together 210 teams from 45 countries, involving nearly 1,500 participants from nations including Germany, Switzerland, Hungary, Turkey, Taiwan, South Korea, United States, United Kingdom, Ghana, Croatia, Romania and Malaysia. — The Borneo Post