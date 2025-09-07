SHAH ALAM, Sept 7 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the party’s main focus after its annual assembly will be preparations for the upcoming Sabah state election, which he described as imminent.

Muhyiddin said groundwork had already begun months earlier and expressed confidence that public support for Bersatu in Sabah was growing.

“I personally went down with Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin and other colleagues to meet communities in Sabah. From those meetings, it was clear that the people want change and reject the current government under Hajiji (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor).

“Our hope is that a new government will emerge after the coming state election,” he said in a press conference after the party’s annual general meeting here today.

While preparations in other states are also underway, Muhyiddin repeatedly emphasised the need for party unity as the foundation of Bersatu’s strength.

On the question of political alliances, he said discussions would be held closer to the election. However, he ruled out any cooperation with GRS.

“I have made it clear: we will not work with GRS. They betrayed us before. We were the ones who named Hajiji as chief minister after our victory, but he turned his back on us. There is no reason to cooperate with traitors,” Muhyiddin said.

When asked if Bersatu is proposing Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee as the candidate for Chief Minister, he said that when the time comes, they will decide.

He explained that there are still several strategies that need to be worked out, including potential cooperation with parties aligned with Bersatu

“If we were to jump the gun, that would not be a wise move. So, we will wait for the right time when we feel there is a need to make such an announcement,” he added.