ALOR SETAR, Sept 7 — The body of a teenage boy who was feared drowned after the padi harvesting machine he was on plunged into a river in Kampung Sanglang near Jitra yesterday was found this morning.

The Kedah Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre, in a statement, said the body of Muhamad Amsyar Muqri Mohd Asri, 18, was recovered by members of the Water Rescue Team at 10.01am.

“The victim was found at a depth of four metres, about 10 metres from where he was first reported to have fallen. The police and the Civil Defence Force assisted in the operation,” it said.

The department added that the victim’s family identified the body at the scene before it was handed over to the police for further action.

Kubang Pasu police chief Supt Mohd Radzi Abdul Rahim confirmed the body was that of Politeknik Sultan Abdul Halim student Muhamad Amsyar Muqri.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the teenager was feared drowned after the harvesting machine he and three friends were on plunged into the river.

Two of his friends managed to save themselves, while another was rescued by firefighters. — Bernama