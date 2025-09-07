KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Sabah police have arrested a 61-year-old man in Semporna for allegedly issuing death threats on Facebook against a forensic pathologist who testified at the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir.

State police chief Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the arrest was made following a complaint filed last Friday against a Facebook account under the name “Amung Kamaruddin”, which was found to contain elements of criminal intimidation and misuse of network services.

He added that the suspect was arrested at the Semporna district police headquarters at about 7am yesterday, and his mobile phone was seized, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

“Initial checks confirmed that the suspect was the owner of the Facebook account which had posted the threatening statement against the pathologist,” Jauteh was quoted as saying.

The threats were directed at Dr Jessie Hiu of Queen Elizabeth Hospital, who testified at the inquest last Wednesday that Zara Qairina’s death was unlikely to have been caused by an accidental fall or by being pushed from a standing position at the scene.

The forensic pathologist also testified that it was possible Zara Qairina climbed the concrete wall on the third floor of her hostel, but left it to the court to decide if she had voluntarily jumped.

The case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Jauteh reminded the public to be responsible on social media, warning that stern action will be taken against those who use it to create public disorder and anxiety.

Zara Qairina, a Form One student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar died on July 17, after a predawn fall at her school hostel a day earlier.

The inquest into the 13-year-old began on September 3 at the Coroner’s Court in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah following allegations of bullying.

A total of 68 witnesses, including 35 minors, police officers, teachers, and other experts are scheduled to testify before Sessions Court judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan, who is acting as coroner.

The inquest will resume on Monday.