KUCHING, Sept 7 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has received two complaints of price hikes involving items under Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) and MyKasih programmes.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Mohd Sayuthi Bakar, said investigations revealed that one of the complaints was caused by a retailer’s technical error in managing the product coding system, which has since been rectified.

“We have stepped up monitoring. All state enforcement officers have been instructed to pay special attention to shops participating in the programme to ensure that no traders exploit the situation for excessive profits,” he told reporters after closing the Sarawak Zone KPDN Carnival Tour 2025 and Buy Malaysian Products Campaign (KBBM) at Kuching Waterfront today.

He stressed that stern action would be taken against any party found attempting to raise prices unjustifiably.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sayuthi said the carnival tour and KBBM programme had recorded sales exceeding RM500,000 so far, including RM180,000 from the Rahmah Sales yesterday.

He added that the programme, which attracted about 35,000 visitors as of this afternoon, also registered vehicle sales by strategic partners, with two cars sold on the first day.

“We did not set a sales target as the main objective is to give the public access to affordable goods and to increase awareness of the initiatives offered,” he said. — Bernama