KUCHING, Sept 6 — The semiconductor industry is expected to contribute RM30 billion to Sarawak’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030 under the Sarawak Semiconductor Roadmap.

The roadmap also targets the creation of 3,000 high-skilled jobs in the sector, contributing to the overall goal of 195,000 new jobs under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“By 2030, the roadmap also aims to attract RM2 billion in semiconductor-related investments, complementing the manufacturing sector’s RM21.5 billion,” SMD Semiconductor said in a statement.

These efforts represent an ambitious pathway for Sarawak to emerge as a regional semiconductor hub by 2030.

According to SMD, the roadmap is anchored on three guiding principles: leveraging Sarawak’s strengths, advancing collaboration between industry and academia, and ensuring commercial viability through market demand.

The plan, recently presented to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, builds on SMD’s ‘Beyond Moore’s Law’ roadmap and aligns with key state blueprints, including PCDS 2030, the Energy Transition Roadmap, the Gas Roadmap, and the Digital Economy Blueprint.

Together, these form a cohesive strategy to develop a complete semiconductor ecosystem in Sarawak.

SMD chairman Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar said the framework is structured around 14 strategies and 34 projects across four focus areas, including enhancing integrated circuit (IC) design capabilities, establishing critical infrastructure, building a skilled workforce through industry-academia partnerships, leveraging intellectual property and advancing frontier technologies such as compound semiconductors and AI-driven solutions, as well as emphasising green innovations, biodiversity solutions and social infrastructure.

He stressed that SMD is committed to working closely with stakeholders to ensure successful rollout.

“As Sarawak’s leading semiconductor player, our priority is to turn this roadmap into measurable outcomes for the industry.

“We are focusing on accelerating IC design capabilities, expanding advanced manufacturing, strengthening R&D (research and development), and building a competitive talent pool.

“By delivering these strategic enablers, we aim to position Sarawak as a recognised and trusted contributor in the global semiconductor value chain,” he said.

The Sarawak Semiconductor Roadmap Lab, held in July, was led by SMD in collaboration with the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) and the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD).

The session brought together 50 participants from nearly 30 organisations, including federal agencies, industry leaders and state government bodies, to deliberate on strategic inputs and implementation pathways.

The Premier commended SMD for leading the initiative, supported by Mintred, MEITD, and stakeholders across industry and academia. — The Borneo Post