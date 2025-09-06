SEREMBAN, Sept 6 — The Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) is conducting checks to verify the religious status of two children who drowned after the vehicle they were in slid into Sungai Linggi in Tanjung Agas, Port Dickson, on Thursday.

Its director, Mohd Asri Abdullah, said that once the Islamic status of the two children is confirmed, the department will manage their burial.

Mohd Asri stated that the department received a request from the police to verify the children’s religious status. However, no records of their conversion to Islam were found in Kelantan.

“The father informed us that the conversion was done in Kelantan, but a check with the religious department there found no record. There was also no such record found in Negeri Sembilan.

“Our department relies on the confirmation of the biological parents regarding the children’s religious status. They need to make a police report about it, and this will be used to authorise the burial,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Previously, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said a report from the public was received at 11.45 am on Sept 4 about a Nissan car that had fallen into Sungai Linggi with a young boy and girl inside.

He confirmed that the two children, aged six and eight and from Shah Alam, Selangor, had drowned after becoming trapped in the vehicle.

Yesterday, Alzafny also reported that a 46-year-old man, believed to be the children’s father, and his 41-year-old girlfriend have been remanded for seven days starting yesterday.

They are assisting the investigation into the children’s deaths under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The media also reported that no family members or next of kin were present at the Port Dickson Hospital during the victims’ post-mortem procedures yesterday. — Bernama