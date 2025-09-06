GEORGE TOWN, Sept 6 — A frozen food lorry driver who claimed he was stabbed in a robbery along Jalan Minden 1, Gelugor, Friday had fabricated the story after he allegedly stole RM3,000 of the company’s sales collection, according to police.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad, in a statement tonight, said investigations revealed the 32-year-old man’s false claim following a report lodged at 8.17 pm.

He said that the lorry driver had initially alleged he was robbed by three men and stabbed in the abdomen at 7.45 pm.

Abdul Rozak said preliminary investigations found that the man sustained a stab wound measuring 3.5 cm deep and was treated at Penang Hospital.

However, he said further probe confirmed that the man was neither robbed nor stabbed, but had fabricated the incident to deceive his employer after spending the company’s sales proceeds.

Abdul Rozak warned the public against filing false reports or giving misleading information, noting that it is an offence punishable under Section 182 of the Penal Code. — Bernama