KOTA BHARU, Sept 6 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) is keeping tabs on social media posts questioning the inquest proceedings into the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir to determine if they amount to contempt of court.

Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar also urged the public not to comment on the matter until the inquest is completed, BH Online reported today.

“We will look at the content on TikTok or other social media platforms regarding the case before taking further action,” he was quoted as telling reporters after officiating the Attorney General’s Chambers’ Madani Adopted Village Public Infrastructure Handover Ceremony 2025 here.

“Our hope is that everyone will let the inquest run its course until it concludes, and not rush to leave comments on the proceedings.”

Mohd Dusuki stressed that a pathologist is currently giving testimony and said outsiders should not question the process but wait until the inquest is over.

He also said the inquest has been smooth so far, stressing that there are no plans to shorten the 19-day schedule when asked.

“We want the inquest to conclude properly so that no ongoing polemic arises that could create negative perceptions,” he added.

The inquest of 13-year-old Zara Qairina began on September 3 at the Coroner’s Court in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The Form One student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar died on July 17, after a predawn fall at her school hostel a day earlier.

A total of 68 witnesses, including 35 minors, police officers, teachers, and other experts are scheduled to testify before Sessions Court judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan, who is acting as coroner.

The inquest will resume on Monday.