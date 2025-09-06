KOTA KINABALU, Sept 6 — A 35-year-old man sustained serious injuries after falling from KK Plaza and landing on a parked vehicle outside the shopping centre here yesterday.

The incident occurred at around 11.45am.

Although seriously injured, the man was still conscious when emergency responders arrived.

It remains unclear from which floor of the building he had fallen.

KK Plaza has three floors housing various shops, including clothing outlets, mobile phone stores and Muslim bridal boutiques, with a food court on the third floor.

Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Station chief Ordine Gilu said the station received a distress call at 11.54am, and a team was immediately dispatched to the scene.

The man was taken to hospital in an ambulance and was reported to be in stable condition, said Ordine.

The incident caused a commotion as a large crowd gathered, with many onlookers recording videos and taking photos. — The Borneo Post