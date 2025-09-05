KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — No relatives have come forward to claim the bodies of two siblings who drowned after the car they were in slid into Sungai Linggi at Tanjung Agas, Port Dickson, yesterday.

According to Harian Metro, the autopsy of the children — a six-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister — is currently underway at Port Dickson Hospital.

The process reportedly began at 3pm, but as of 4:30pm, no family members were seen at the Forensic Unit or the hospital mortuary.

The area remained quiet, with only members of the media present.

Earlier today, the Magistrate’s Court in Port Dickson issued a seven-day remand until September 11 for the father of the children and a woman, who is his girlfriend, to assist in investigations.

The incident is understood to have occurred while the car was parked on the riverbank with the engine off, as the father briefly stepped out to smoke.

Port Dickson District Police Chief Superintendent Maslan Udin said the remand allows investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Police are also tracing the biological mother of the children to assist with the investigation.

Yesterday, Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said both suspects were detained after giving suspicious statements at the Port Dickson District Police Headquarters.

“A review of the male suspect’s record revealed 16 previous cases, with four still wanted, while the female suspect has no criminal record. Urine tests for both suspects came back negative.

“Meanwhile, checks on the vehicle involved showed it was reported missing under the Nusa Bestari report 359/22,” he added.