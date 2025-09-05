KUCHING, Sept 5 — The proposed Urban Renewal Act (URA), once passed by Parliament, will not be applicable to Sarawak, said Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

“I thought they need to improve it for the next round. Anyway, it will not be applicable to Sarawak. However, we should see the latest copy to see how much they have improved on it, of course. And then public engagement over it is important,” he told The Borneo Post today.

When asked why a fellow Sarawakian was commenting in the media as though the Act would apply to the state, Wee quipped in jest: “Freedom of speech.”

The federal government is expected to table the proposed Urban Renewal Bill in Parliament this year, which is intended to cover the peninsula and Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

Proponents say the proposed legislation is necessary to replace outdated laws and regulations governing the redevelopment of dilapidated urban areas.

Opponents, however, argue that it will displace poorer citizens who may be unable to continue living in the area after it is redeveloped.

On September 3, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Piasau Youth chief Leslie Lau expressed firm support for the URA, describing it as a vital step towards modernising ageing buildings and improving the quality of urban living.

He said the Act addresses the structural and safety concerns of many apartments built in the 1980s and 1990s, which are now located in rapidly developing city centres.

Meanwhile, in Sabah, the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) voiced opposition to the proposed Bill.

On August 26, SAPP Supreme Council member and practising lawyer Yong Yit Jee described it as a DAP-driven initiative that hands sweeping powers to federal politicians and developers at the expense of ordinary homeowners.

Yong also cautioned Sabahans not to take the issue lightly, even though the URA currently only applies to West Malaysia and Labuan. — The Borneo Post