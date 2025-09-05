SEREMBAN, Sept 5 — A man and his girlfriend have been remanded for seven days, starting today, to assist in the investigation into the deaths of two children who drowned after their family’s parked car slid into Sungai Linggi in Tanjung Agas, Port Dickson, yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the remand order for the 46-year-old local man, believed to be the father of the two children, and the 41-year-old woman, was issued by Senior Assistant Registrar Nurul Farha Sulaiman at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

“This is to enable further investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, he said police are still investigating the motive behind the incident, but the two individuals detained at the Port Dickson district police headquarters at 8 pm last night have not been fully cooperative.

“We are not getting this information directly from them, but from reports from the public. Until now, we have been unable to determine the motive, which remains under investigation,” he said.

Earlier today, Alzafny reportedly said that at about 11.45 am yesterday, police received a report from the public regarding a Nissan car that had slid into Sungai Linggi in Tanjung Agas, Port Dickson, with a boy and a girl inside.

Investigations found that the children, aged six and eight, from Shah Alam, Selangor, are believed to have drowned after being trapped in the vehicle.

Yesterday, Port Dickson police chief Supt Maslan Udin said the girl was pulled out at 1.24 pm and the boy at 1.47 pm, but both were confirmed dead at the scene by medical officers.

He said initial investigations indicated that the incident occurred while the two children, the man and the woman, were resting and fishing in the area when the parked vehicle suddenly slid into the river.

At the time of the incident, the man was outside the car, while the children and the woman were inside. The woman was successfully rescued by members of the public. — Bernama