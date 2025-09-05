JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 5 — A man suspected of stealing a hearse from a surau was arrested by police after the vehicle was involved in an accident on the Skudai Highway here yesterday.

Kulai district police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee said the Toyota Hiace belonging to Surau Nurul Haq in Jalan Besar Sungai Sayong near Kulai was believed to have been stolen by the 21-year-old suspect between 1am and 2am yesterday.

He said the suspect was involved in a collision with a lorry while attempting to flee in the van at around 2.30am.

“He escaped with minor injuries to his face and legs,” Tan said in a statement, adding that checks found the suspect had 14 previous criminal records and that police were tracking down three other individuals believed to be involved in the case.

The case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code. — Bernama