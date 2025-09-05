SEREMBAN, Sept 5 — Police have opened an investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code into the deaths of two children who drowned after their family’s parked car slid into Sungai Linggi in Tanjung Agas, Port Dickson, yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said a man, believed to be the children’s father, and a local woman, aged 46 and 41, were arrested at the Port Dickson district police headquarters (IPD) at 8 pm last night following discrepancies in their statements about the incident.

Checks revealed that the man had 16 prior records, including four outstanding cases related to fraud and other crimes, while the woman had no criminal record.

“Urine tests on both suspects returned negative results. A check on the car also showed that it had been reported missing earlier,” he said in a statement today.

He added that both suspects would be brought to the Seremban Court today for a remand application.

Alzafny also urged members of the public with information about the incident to contact the Port Dickson IPD at 06-647 2222, the investigating officer ASP Husairin Che Hussin at 012-965 4927, or the nearest police station.

He said that at about 11.45 am yesterday, police received a report from the public regarding a Nissan car that had slid into Sungai Linggi in Tanjung Agas, Port Dickson, with a boy and a girl inside.

Investigations found that the children, aged six and eight, from Shah Alam, Selangor, are believed to have drowned after being trapped in the vehicle.

Yesterday, Port Dickson police chief Supt Maslan Udin said the girl was pulled out at 1.24pm and the boy at 1.47pm, but both were confirmed dead at the scene by medical officers.

He said initial investigations indicated that the incident occurred while the two children, the man and the woman, were resting and fishing in the area when the parked vehicle suddenly slid into the river.

At the time of the incident, the man was outside the car, while the children and the woman were inside. The woman was successfully rescued by members of the public. — Bernama