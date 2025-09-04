KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — A six-year-old boy was injured after being bitten by a dog while riding a bicycle near his home in Batu 9, Cheras, Selangor, yesterday.

Kajang police chief, ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof, said the incident occurred at about 6.30 pm when the dog, which was nearby, suddenly attacked the boy.

“Several neighbours quickly intervened and managed to chase the dog away.

“The victim, who suffered head injuries, was rushed to Kajang Hospital and is now stable, receiving treatment in the children’s ward,” he said in a statement today.

Naazron also said that after the incident, Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj) personnel caught the dog. Investigations are ongoing to check if the dog is registered as a pet.

The case is being investigated under Section 289 of the Penal Code for negligence with respect to an animal.

“Investigations are also underway under Section 41(1) of the Animals Act 1953, which allows authorities to confine the dog to prevent the spread of rabies or other diseases,” he added.

Naazron urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Insp Nursyaza Farhah Samhairi at 017-6919817, Kajang District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 03-89114222, or the nearest police station.

He also reminded the public that anyone wanting to keep dogs must get approval from local authorities and ensure their pets are properly controlled to prevent incidents like this.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media showing the child being attacked by the dog in the residential area, with several people stepping in to assist. — Bernama