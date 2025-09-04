KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The implementation of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) Appreciation Credit which entered its fourth day yesterday, is running smoothly, with a record RM117.1 million in sales involving 1.8 million recipients nationwide.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) stated that this amount marks an increase compared to the RM76.8 million spent by 1.1 million recipients on Sept 2.

“The successful transaction rate has also increased to 99.7 percent, up from 95 percent on Sept 2,” the MOF statement said here tonight.

Additionally, efforts to improve and expand the system’s processing capacity over the past three days has contributed to the system’s stability achieved today.

Since its implementation on Aug 31, more than 4.8 million people have purchased basic necessities using the RM100 Sara Appreciation and Sara credit, with total spending reaching RM312.6 million nationwide.

According to the MOF, the RM100 Sara Appreciation credit remains valid until Dec 31, 2025, and can be used at more than 7,300 registered retail outlets across the country. — Bernama