IPOH, Sept 4 — Perak Opposition leader Razman Zakaria will not be allowed to attend the upcoming State Assembly sitting from September 9 to 11 as his six-month suspension has yet to lapse, said Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid.

Mohammad Zahir said the Gunung Semanggol assemblyman will only be permitted to return during the next sitting in November.

“He (Razman) still cannot attend because his six-month suspension period has not fully matured. He can only return in the next sitting which will be held in November,” he told a press conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building today.

He clarified that the suspension only covers Assembly-related activities such as matters pertaining to select committees, while Razman remains the elected representative for his constituency.

Razman was suspended on April 16 after DAP’s Bercham assemblyman Ong Boon Piow tabled a motion accusing him of making slanderous and racially charged remarks. T

he Perak PAS commissioner had been referred to the committee over a statement made during the December 2 sitting, in which he alleged that Malaysian citizens had raised Chinese national flags at an event in Teluk Intan.

Separately, Mohammad Zahir said a motion will also be presented during the upcoming sitting to appoint the Ayer Kuning assemblyman as a member of the Welfare Committee for Assemblymen.

He said the assemblyman was sworn in before him on July 31, with the Deputy Speaker and Assembly Secretary present.

He added that two Bills will also be tabled — the Islamic Religious Schools Control Enactment (Perak) 2025 and the Islamic Religious Administration Enactment (Perak) (Amendment) 2025 — both to be presented by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohammad.