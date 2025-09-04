GEORGE TOWN, Sept 4 — Low-cost flats in Penang with faulty water tanks and piping problems can now apply for funding under a recently launched water infrastructure maintenance intervention programme (Prihatin).

Prihatin is a collaboration between Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) and the state government to help both government-built and privately-built low-cost flats upgrade their water infrastructure such as water tanks and pipelines.

Penang infrastructure, transport and digital committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said PBAPP has contributed RM4 million to fund the programme.

“We just set up the Prihatin committee about two months ago and have received a few applications submitted by state assemblymen,” he said in a press conference in Komtar today.

Under Phase One of the programme, five low-cost flats have been selected to receive funding to upgrade or repair their water infrastructure, he said.

The five projects are Desa Permai Indah, Desa Pantai Indah, Taman Bagan, Green Garden and Desa Wangsa.

Zairil said only low-cost flats that were originally priced below RM100,000 per unit can apply for funding under the Prihatin programme to maintain or repair their water infrastructure.

He said the maximum funding for each approved project will be RM200,000 as they wanted to benefit as many flats as possible.

“Respective joint management bodies or management corporations of low-cost flats may apply for funding under Prihatin through their respective state assemblymen’s office,” he said.

He said most of the low-cost flats in the state are between 20 to 30 years old and are in need of infrastructure upgrading works.

“One of the critical issues faced by these projects was old water infrastructure such as leaking water tanks, rusty main pipes, blocked pipes or failure of water pumps due to low water pressure,” he said.

He said these issues affected the daily lives of residents in these flats who are mostly from the B40 group.

“This also led to higher risks of water disruptions in these flats, water wastage due to leakage and additional burden due to higher maintenance costs,” he said.

Zairil, along with housing and environment committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo, sits in the Prihatin committee that includes representatives from PBAPP, local governments and the state finance officer.

“The committee will meet to decide on applications submitted by state assemblymen,” he said.

He said the committee will evaluate each application based on their needs and the local councils will also visit the sites to check on the conditions of the water infrastructure before approving.

Zairil said the programme will continue until the RM4 million is used up but hoped that PBAPP will contribute additional funds to the programme in future.