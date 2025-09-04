PUTRAJAYA, Sept 4 — Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes tailored specifically for persons with disabilities (PwD), along with greater involvement of school students, are among proposals for Budget 2026, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the matter would be raised at the National TVET Council and submitted to the Finance Ministry for consideration as one of the key agenda items in Budget 2026, which is scheduled to be tabled on Oct 10.

“This time, the proposal is somewhat different as it involves TVET courses specifically for the PwD community. I will bring this matter to the National TVET Council and then to the Ministry of Finance to be considered as one of the agenda items in the Budget speech on Oct 10.

“What is important is that PwDs and other special groups must be given equal opportunities to pursue courses aligned with their interests and market demand,” he told reporters after chairing the KKDW Budget 2026 Dialogue Session with stakeholders here today.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs the National TVET Council, said there was also a proposal for pondok school students to be given the same opportunity to participate in TVET programmes, similar to those already extended to tahfiz students.

“This matter will be studied together with state-level religious schools, as proposed,” he said.

Earlier, the dialogue session, which lasted nearly two hours, involved 1,050 participants, comprising 300 who attended physically and another 750 who joined online from across the country, including Sabah and Sarawak.

The session aimed to gather views and proposals from various stakeholders to ensure the formulation of Budget 2026 is more inclusive and comprehensive.

It was also in line with the government’s decision on Aug 1, making it mandatory for all ministries to hold budget engagement sessions with their respective stakeholders. — Bernama