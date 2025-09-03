KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Umno has formed a special task force to review and propose improvements to the Urban Renewal Bill (URB), with party vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani appointed as its chairman.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the task force will examine the bill in detail before its findings are presented at the Malay Urban Convention scheduled for the end of September.

“The task force is responsible for reviewing and refining every aspect of the Urban Renewal Bill in detail before it is presented at the Malay Urban Convention,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the convention will gather Umno’s top leadership from across the country alongside other Malay political parties, non-governmental organisations, academics and civil society representatives.

Asyraf said resolutions from the convention will be submitted to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Urban Renewal Bill has drawn attention in recent weeks, with some groups warning that proposed provisions lowering consent thresholds for redevelopment projects could infringe on individual property rights.