KOTA KINABALU, Sept 3 — The pathologist who conducted the post-mortem on Zara Qairina Mahathir is set to testify on the first day of the inquest proceedings, which will begin at 2pm today.

Dr Jessie Hiu, one of the four forensic experts who conducted the autopsy on the 13-year-old at Queen Elizabeth Hospital here on August 10, will testify before Coroner, Sessions Court Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan.

During today’s morning session, Coroner Amir Shah also scheduled a visit to the scene of the incident on September 11 at 9.30am.

Zara Qairina, 13, was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 17 after being found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar at 4am on July 16.

On August 13, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) announced that an inquest would be conducted into her death following a review of the investigation report submitted by the police.

On August 8, the AGC ordered the exhumation of Zara Qairina’s remains to facilitate a post-mortem examination. — Bernama