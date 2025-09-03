CYBERJAYA, Sept 3 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has recorded the statement of Manjoi state assemblyman Mohd Hafez Sabri over a social media post with racial elements linked to an incident at a National Day celebration in Ipoh.

The commission said Mohd Hafez’s statement was taken yesterday at Bukit Aman police headquarters with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police.

“The post falsely claimed that the act was carried out by a Chinese woman,” the commission said in a press statement

“This is untrue and has the potential to stir racial tensions as well as create negative perceptions among the public,” it added.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which covers the misuse of network facilities to transmit false, offensive or menacing content.

Convictions carry a fine of up to RM500,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

At around 8.20am on August 31, a 41-year-old local woman rushed onto the main stage during the Perak state anthem and attempted to approach Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

She was restrained by security personnel.

Police later said the woman has a history of psychiatric treatment and prior drug-related cases, but tested negative for drugs at the time.