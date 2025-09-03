PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — The aerotrain service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has resumed round-the-clock operations following the completion of scheduled maintenance works, according to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

Managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said in a statement today that the Aug 18-31 maintenance was carried out between 12 midnight and 5 am daily without disrupting passenger connectivity.

Airside shuttle buses ensured seamless travel between the main terminal building and the satellite building during the period, he said.

Mohd Izani said the exercise was conducted to fine-tune system responsiveness and reliability based on operational data collected since the aerotrain’s launch on July 1, 2025.

Contractor Alstom also tested the aerotrain’s updated signalling software during the scheduled works, he said.

“The aerotrain is a vital link in KLIA’s operations and the group is committed to ensuring its reliability. The completion of these scheduled works reflects our focus on service excellence and ensuring a smooth travel experience at the airport.

“We will continue to invest in infrastructure that delivers greater reliability, safety and comfort for all travellers,” he said.

Malaysia Airports operates 39 airports in Malaysia and one international airport in Istanbul, Turkiye. Its flagship KLIA is among the region’s preferred aviation hubs. — Bernama