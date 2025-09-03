KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The government is refining the development of a local version of artificial intelligence (AI) that operates entirely in Bahasa Malaysia to support national digital sovereignty and data security while reducing dependence on foreign companies.

Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong said the initiative is being implemented by his ministry in collaboration with industry players, universities and local providers.

Known as the National Large Language Model (NLLM), it will cover model development, data engineering, computing infrastructure and data centres.

“The AI agenda under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) will be executed in a planned, phased, and inclusive manner with a focus on infrastructure, digital literacy, education, and support for rural communities,” he said during the Digital Ministry’s winding-up debate on the 13MP in Dewan Negara today.

He added that a proposal to develop an Islamic Artificial Intelligence System will also be reviewed with relevant parties, including Jakim (Department of Islamic Development Malaysia), aligning with the government's goal of building an ethical AI grounded in Malaysian values.

In a related development, Deputy Minister of Higher Education (MOHE) Datuk Mustapha Sakmud announced that his ministry will establish a National Education Council this year, as the supreme body that will coordinate national education policy in line with the Malaysian Higher Education Plan 2025-2035.

Chaired by the Prime Minister, the council’s membership will include key ministers, among them both Deputy Prime Ministers, the Chief Secretary to the Government, and the Director-General of Public Service.

It will also incorporate representatives from various ministries, alongside academic experts, industry leaders, and community stakeholders.

“The Council is expected to incorporate comprehensive views from all parties and support the development of the nation's industry and labour market, in line with the aspirations of the Madani Economy,” he said.

In a separate development, Deputy Minister of Education Wong Kah Woh announced that the Ministry of Education (MOE) is targeting the addition of 250 new preschool classes nationwide in 2025 to expand access to early childhood education.

“As of July 31 this year, 10,175 classes were operating across 6,349 educational institutions, involving 216,041 pupils. Of these, 4,222 classes are in rural and remote areas, serving 79,393 pupils, accounting for over 36 percent of all preschool students,” he reported.

Regarding Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Wong highlighted that the employability rate for graduates has consistently risen from 99.16 percent (2022) to 99.91 percent (2024), reflecting strong industry confidence in Vocational College programmes.

He also noted that the MOE has introduced a special pathway for Vocational College graduates in Early Childhood Education Diploma programmes who achieve a CGPA of 3.50 and above to pursue a Bachelor of Teaching degree at Institut Pendidikan Guru Malaysia.

“This year, 50 out of 95 eligible candidates successfully secured placements at the institute’s Sultan Mizan campus in Terengganu and the Tun Hussein Onn campus in Johor. This initiative helps increase the number of early childhood teachers and further strengthens TVET graduate employability,” he said. — Bernama