KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Transactions under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) aid programme hit RM110 million in just two days, with more with more than 1.7 million recipients making purchases nationwide.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said as of 9.30 pm yesterday, over 900,000 recipients had spent RM60 million nationwide.

MOF said MyKasih’s system capacity was boosted after yesterday’s surge, enabling 20 per cent more transactions to be processed on the second day.

However, congestion was still reported at some hypermarkets in urban areas during peak hours between 1 pm and 2.30 pm.

“To manage the situation, MyKasih personnel have been stationed at hypermarkets to resolve issues directly and assist traders,” the ministry said.

It also advised the public to shop outside peak hours, particularly in the mornings on weekdays, to ensure smoother transactions.

The one-off RM100 SARA credit channelled directly to recipients’ MyKad is valid until Dec 31 and can be used at more than 7,300 registered retail outlets nationwide. — Bernama