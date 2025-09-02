KUANTAN, Sept 2 — Police arrested 41 local men and seized imitation firearms or ‘airsoft guns’ (for airsoft sports) worth over RM100,000 through Op Laras in Padang Hangus, Gebeng near here last Sunday.

Kuantan police chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah said the integrated operation was carried out by D9 Division of Pahang police contingent (IPK) headquarters Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in collaboration with the Kuantan Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) special unit.

He said all the suspects arrested were aged between 21 and 66 years old from various backgrounds including retired military personnel, civil servants and professionals such as engineers and physiotherapists.

“Police also seized 406 items including 65 rifles, 32 air pistols, 130 bullet magazines, 28 bulletproof vests and 40 helmets, goggles and camouflage masks,” he said during a special press conference at the Kuantan police headquarters (IPD) today.

He said intelligence and public information found that the group was planning to hold ‘war games’ using the imitation firearms on a site, which is undeveloped RMN reserve land.

“They have a WhatsApp group to plan the activity. These weapons are believed to have been purchased online at prices of between RM4,000 to RM6,000 per unit,” he said.

Ashari warned that such an activity could cause public anxiety and could potentially be misused for criminal purposes including militant activities.

“All seized imitation firearms will be sent to the District Weapons Branch (AMRA) for further investigation to determine whether they can be modified to use real ammunition,” he said.

He said all the suspects were remanded for four days from yesterday until Thursday for investigation under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 (Act 206) for possessing imitation firearms without a valid licence or permit.

If convicted, they can be sentenced to up to seven years in prison or a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or both. — Bernama