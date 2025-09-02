BEIJING, Sept 2 — Leading Chinese e-commerce and logistics retailer JD.com has expressed its intention to expand its business in Malaysia, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the company was particularly interested in the logistics sector.

“I welcome this intention, considering Malaysia’s strategic position, which has the potential to emerge as a regional logistics hub, thus opening up more job opportunities for the locals,” he said in a statement here.

Anwar said JD.com also intends to buy more Malaysian products to market in China.

Earlier, the Prime Minister, who is on a four-day working visit to China, held a business meeting with the company’s top management led by JD Logistics CEO and executive strategy member, Hu Wei.

JD.com, listed on the Nasdaq 100 and a Fortune Global 500 company, is China’s largest e-commerce retailer, serving more than 580 million shoppers in China.

The technology-driven company operates the largest order fulfillment infrastructure in China, enabling 90 per cent of orders to be shipped the same or next day.

After the meeting with JD.com, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, held discussions with the leadership of the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA) led by its chairman Chen Nanxiang.

“In this meeting, I reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to becoming a major global semiconductor player as outlined in the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS),” he said.

CSIA is the umbrella body for over 1,400 Chinese semiconductor companies.

“As an open economy, the MADANI Government will continue to attract quality investments, explore new opportunities and develop strategic sectors for the prosperity of the people and a brighter future for Malaysia,” said Anwar.

Also present at the business meeting were Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. — Bernama