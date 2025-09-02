TIANJIN, Sept 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for urgent reform of the global governance structures, warning that the failures of the current multilateral system have left the world unable to prevent atrocities and aggression.

He said the United Nations, in particular, was no longer seen as having the aspiration or will to reform itself, as the gap between ideals and action continued to widen.

“Between aspirations and realities lies a shadow. It is alarming because it has caused disparity and allowed atrocities to be inflicted with impunity,” he said in his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Plus Meeting here last night.

The summit was chaired by China’s President and SCO Chair, Xi Jinping.

Anwar, who took part in the event for the first time, highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a stark example of the failure of global institutions.

He stressed that killings of civilians were taking place “in front of our very eyes” while the international community remained powerless to act.

“Not only in Gaza and Palestine, they are affecting neighbours from Lebanon to Iran to Iraq.

“And the international community seems to be somewhat helpless,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia supported China’s Global Governance Initiative as a step toward restoring trust in multilateralism.

“There has been a deficit of trust in the international system because of our failures in trade, in financial architecture, in dealing with climate change.

“There’s always this disconnect between what’s being preached and the sufferings that will affect the masses and the action that does not necessarily commensurate with the ideals,” he said.

On the SCO, Anwar, who is also ASEAN Chair, said the Eurasian organisation’s agenda on economic connectivity, public health, security and energy transition was consistent with Malaysia’s position and ASEAN’s priorities.

He also thanked Xi and China for being a reliable friend to Malaysia and ASEAN.

Anwar underscored Malaysia’s commitment to moderation and cooperation, referencing Confucius’ principle of ‘Chung Yung’ - balance and justice anchored in compassion, humanity and law - as a foundation of multilateralism.

The high-profile event was attended by more than 20 world leaders and 10 heads of international and regional organisations.

Among those present were Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

Anwar’s presence at the Summit, at Xi’s invitation, despite Malaysia not being an observer state or a dialogue partner to the SCO, underscored the country’s deepening strategic ties with China.

The Prime Minister, who arrived here on Sunday, continued the second part of his four-day working visit to China in Beijing yesterday. — Bernama