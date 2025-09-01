IPOH, Sept 1 — A woman who attempted to attack the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, on the grandstand during the state-level National Day parade yesterday, has been remanded for three days from today.

Ipoh Police chief, ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, said the remand order against the 41-year-old woman was issued by Magistrate Wardah Nabilah Mohd Abd Wahab.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 325/511 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, the woman, who was reported to have a history of psychiatric treatment, was restrained by security personnel after she attempted to attack the Perak ruler by entering the grandstand from the side when the Perak state anthem was being played. — Bernama