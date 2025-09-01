KOTA KINABALU, Sept 1 — An estimated 30,000 to 50,000 people attended the “No Justice No Merdeka” last night to show solidarity to the late Zara Qairina Mahathir, according to organising chairman Datuk Seri Dr Mohammad Jeffry Rosman.

Many were seen carrying placards as well as waving Sabah and Sarawakian flags to demand justice for the late Form One student, as the programme commenced near the Likas Stadium at around 8pm with the playing of the state and national anthems.

According to Mohammad Jeffry, the public gathered at the location to voice their dissatisfaction towards the existing justice system on the handling of the Zara case, sending a message to the relevant authorities.

“The rakyat see her death as a mystery that has not been resolved until today.

“A lot of people came down to show support to the cause.

“I believe around 30,000 to 50,000 people would be here once the place is filled up,” he said when met at the rally.

During the programme, the crowd was also heard chanting along with the organisers on stage, who demanded for the charges against the five accused teenagers in the Zara bullying case to be upgraded to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

When asked to comment, Mohammad Jeffry said he and the people of the country feel that Section 507C (1) of the Penal Code for using abusive words against the victim is not sufficient.

“Let them be tried as adults. If not Section 302, then at least 304 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Separately, Mohammad Jeffry said he had instructed his lawyer to send a summons letter to Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan regarding the latter’s recent statement on today’s rally.

The statement had read that the state government was forced to move the date and time for Sabah Day and Merdeka celebrations to make way for the “No Justice, No Merdeka” rally and “prevent any untoward incidents”.

“For me this is a malicious intent from Dr Jeffrey to find fault from the rally organisers.

“It is as if we are being seen as inciting the rakyat if the turnout at Padang Merdeka is less than our rally.

“Hence, the summons letter had been received by Dr Jeffrey’s office,” he said.

Among the people who at the gathering were trucker Saripuddin Abdul Kadir, 35, from the Sabah Trans Bayu Automotive Club.

Saripuddin had come down all the way from Sandakan with truckers from other areas.

Truckers also show their support. — The Borneo Post pic

“The reason we gathered here is to show solidarity for Zara.

“We support what is currently being done to stop these bullies,” he said.

When asked regarding the push for the charges against the five accused to be upgraded, he reserved his comment and will wait for the court decision.

Commenting on the various speculations spread by netizens on social media regarding the Zara case, he said it is right for the people to speak out and seek clarity on the issue.

“Because we want the truth. The people want answers.

“This issue has been ongoing for a while, not just a week or two,” he said.

Also present to show solidarity was Mohd Alfaizun Mohd Alfian, 29, the paramedic on duty for a free ambulance service provided by Persatuan Amal dan Jariah Sabah.

Mohd Alfaizun said the association supports developments on the Zara case, which has become a worldwide issue, and the ambulance team additionally stands by to prepare for any incidents.

“We were also at the previous rallies, such as at Padang Merdeka as well as at the courthouse the following day.

“The Zara case has become a worldwide issue, and we are here to show support,” he said.

On the free ambulance service, he said they had started off with a free funeral van service during Covid-19 times, and later added an ambulance van in 2023 to assist the less fortunate.

The ambulance service, run by around 50 volunteers, is partly funded by the public who donates to their public account, while private companies have been fully sponsoring their fuel costs. — The Borneo Post