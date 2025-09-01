KOTA BHARU, Sept 1 — The family of the late Wan Ahmad Faris Wan Abdul Rahman, a Form Four tahfiz student who was found hanged in a school toilet in December 2013, today submitted a memorandum to the Kelantan government at the Kota Darul Naim Complex.

The memorandum was handed over by a representative of the family, Ali Hanafiah Mohamed, to Mohd Anas Ridzuan Shamsuddin, who represented the state Education, Higher Education, Green Technology, Digital and Innovation Committee chairman, Datuk Wan Roslan Wan Hamat.

Ali Hanafiah, when met by the media, said the memorandum contained three main demands, including an explanation as to why the school toilet — the site of the incident — was demolished before the investigation had been concluded.

“We are also calling for transparency in school security measures, including clarification of follow-up actions taken regarding the fight that occurred before the tragedy.

“In addition, we urge the state government and the Kelantan Islamic Foundation to demonstrate their commitment by ensuring that relevant information is made public, and to allow space for this case to be brought to court if necessary,” he told reporters at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here.

Also present were the parents of the deceased, Wan Abdul Rahman Wan Yaacob and Ruhani Hussin, along with a few family members.

On August 20 this year, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that the Royal Malaysia Police would reopen investigations into the death of the tahfiz student.

In December 2013, Wan Ahmad Faris was found hanging in the toilet of the Maahad Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman dormitory in Kok Lanas.

His body was reportedly found by the dormitory supervisor after smelling a foul odour from the toilet.

The forensic expert who conducted an autopsy on Wan Ahmad Faris’ body confirmed the case as a sudden death and had no connection to criminal elements.

However, the Coroner’s Court in June 2016 ruled that the student was murdered. — Bernama