KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — While Dataran Putrajaya was the focal point of National Day 2025 celebration this morning, the spirit of patriotism and the joy of commemorating Malaysia’s independence resonated nationwide.

Carrying the theme ‘Malaysia Madani: Rakyat Disantuni’, the 68th National Day celebration highlighted national unity as the nation’s strength, featuring ceremonial events, colourful performances, and spirited parades involving participants from all walks of life.

At every location, the celebration was enlivened by the waving of the Jalur Gemilang, patriotic songs, and cultural performances representing Malaysia’s diverse ethnic groups, reflecting the harmony that underpins the nation’s unity.

In PERAK, around 50,000 visitors filled the compound of Ipoh Town Hall at Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab to witness the state-level National Day celebration, which included choir and patriotic performances, dances and cultural displays.

The Sultan Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, attended the event, which was joined by 107 contingents comprising 5,700 participants from various state agencies, departments, uniformed units, public universities, statutory bodies, and non-governmental organisations.

In KEDAH, about 40,000 visitors witnessed a flypast by the Malaysian Armed Forces, freefall demonstrations by four members of the Naval Special Warfare Forces (PASKAL), and a parade involving 4,000 participants from 119 contingents.

The Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, and the Sultanah of Kedah, Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff, attended the celebration at Dataran Medan Bandar, Alor Setar.

Pahang’s classic bicycle community show off their wheels at the state-level National Day parade in Kuantan on August 31, 2025. — Bernama pic

PERLIS marked the occasion with 2,820 parade participants, including flag bearers, and 165 vehicles along the route in front of the Perlis Contingent Police headquarters in Kangar.

The celebration was graced by the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, and the Raja Perempuan of Perlis, Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid.

In PENANG, over 25,000 people gathered at Batu Kawan Stadium from 7 am to watch 122 contingents representing state and federal agencies, statutory bodies, subsidiaries, and NGOs take part in the parade.

Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib and wife, Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah, attended the ceremony.

In PAHANG, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah attended the state-level National Day parade at Kuantan City Council (MBK) 1 field, joined by thousands of visitors.

The parade featured 150 contingents, comprising 82 marching units and 68 vehicle units, complemented by a flypast of four Sukhoi Su-30MKM aircraft and parachute demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the celebration at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in TERENGGANU was attended by the Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin.

Some 3,972 participants from 122 contingents joined the parade which began at 9 am.

Students and teachers from Pewaris Bangsa Perpaduan take part in the 2025 Johor state-level National Day parade at Batu Pahat Square on August 31, 2025. — Bernama pic

In JOHOR, the state-level National Day celebration in Batu Pahat was witnessed by more than 10,000 people, with a procession and parade joined by 165 contingents.

In MELAKA, 147 contingents comprising 8,167 people joined the state-level National Day celebration at Persiaran Jalan Merdeka Banda Hilir.

Present at the celebration were Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, more than 30,000 visitors gathered at the compound of Seremban City Council square as early as 3 am.

A total of 87 contingents comprising 5,000 participants took part in the parade, representing various government departments, statutory bodies, district administrations, NGOs, schools, higher education institutions, and private companies.

A contingent carrying the national and state flags marches in Kota Kinabalu’s National Day parade on August 31, 2025. — Bernama pic

In SABAH,169 contingents participated in the state-level National Day and Sabah Day parade at Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens, witnessed by thousands of visitors who arrived from 6 am.

Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman and wife, Toh Puan Faridah Tussin attended the event. — Bernama