SEREMBAN, Aug 31 — Police confirmed the death of a male detainee at the Seremban police station lockup here Friday.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said they received word of the death of the man, 46, at 6.30 pm after other detainees discovered him in an unconscious state.

The man was arrested two days ago under Section 379A of the Penal Code for motorcycle theft and was healthy when he was taken to the magistrate to be remanded, and there was no complaints made to the magistrate or the National Legal Aid Foundation.

“The medical team confirmed his death at the scene. The police also informed his family members and conducted an investigation immediately,” he said in a statement here last night, adding that autopsy results revealed no external and internal injuries to the victims.

He said that the police were still waiting for the full report from the hospital to identify the true cause of death.

Review of CCTV footage of the lockup also showed no signs of fights or suspicious movement that could lead to the death of the victim, he added. — Bernama