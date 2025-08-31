PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) together with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) launched the National Summons Discount Campaign with an offer to reduce police traffic summons by 50 per cent from Aug 31 to Sept 16.

In a statement today, KDN announced that the campaign in collaboration with MyDigital ID is only valid for payments via the PDRM MyBayar application using the MyDigital ID login, thus ensuring that this facility is specifically for Malaysians.

“Therefore, all citizens are invited to take advantage of the golden offer with a discount to settle outstanding PDRM traffic summons,” according to the statement.

The KDN announced that the initiative in conjunction with the 68th National Day and 62nd Malaysia Day celebrations is part of the government’s efforts to drive the country’s transformation to digital services.

“It also gives appreciation to the people with the opportunity to resolve traffic summonses more easily, quickly and safely.

“MyDigital ID as a valid and protected digital identity verification method, ensures more secure access to reduce the risk of identity fraud and misuse of one’s personal information,” according to the KDN.

With this implementation, the government through the KDN and PDRM expresses its commitment to ensuring that the well-being of the people continues to be a priority, in addition to raising the country’s digitalisation agenda in line with the spirit of independence and progress of Malaysia.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, in the same statement, said in conjunction with National Day and Malaysia Day, the government is taking an approach to not only celebrate the country’s achievements, but also provide direct benefits to the people.

“This offer of reduced summonses is a symbol of the government’s appreciation to the people of Malaysia, besides encouraging the use of the national digital identity as the basis for the digital transformation of public services.

“I call on all Malaysians to take this opportunity, and together support the government’s efforts towards more efficient, transparent and modern services,” he said.

The 2025 National Day celebration themed “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni” at Dataran Putrajaya will begin as early as 7 am tomorrow involving 14,062 participants from 81 contingents, 508 land and air assets, seven decorated cars, 116 animals in the public service and 21 marching bands. — Bernama