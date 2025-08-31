PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — Malaysia has voiced serious concern over moves to prevent the participation of Palestinian representatives at the upcoming 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Malaysia urged the revocation of such measures to uphold multilateral diplomacy and ensure the effective participation of all UN members and observers, in line with the Host Country Agreement, the United Nations (UN) Charter, and relevant resolutions.

In a statement, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said Palestinians are guaranteed their inalienable right to self-determination under international law, including the UN Charter, and this is reaffirmed through numerous UN resolutions.

“This fundamental right must be protected, as well as their right to seek justice under the relevant international mechanisms,” the statement read.

Malaysia reiterated its firm and unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their struggle for independence and statehood, while calling on the international community to uphold universal principles of justice, equality, and dignity towards the realisation of peace, freedom, and a sovereign State of Palestine.

According to Anadolu Ajansi (AA), the move by the United States to cancel visas for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and officials ahead of the UNGA has drawn criticism from member states.

Palestine denounced the decision as a violation of the 1947 UN Headquarters Agreement, which obliges the US to facilitate entry for representatives of UN member states.

Palestinian Foreign Ministry political adviser Ahmed al-Deek urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and member states to address the issue, saying the move would not halt growing recognition of Palestine or international calls to end genocide, displacement, and annexation. — Bernama