KUCHING, Aug 30 — The ‘Justice for Zara’ rally scheduled to take place here tonight has been called off.

A spokesman for the organisers confirmed the cancellation when contacted today.

“It’s not happening. I can’t say why and I can’t make any announcement either. We just need a bit more time, so it won’t be today. We will work on it for the future, and there will be another venue later,” he said.

It is understood that while police had approved a permit for the gathering, local authorities did not grant permission for the proposed venues.

Among the locations applied for were Padang Merdeka, Dataran Stadium Pandelela Rinong, the Amphitheatre, and the Civic Centre.

The organisers earlier said they had submitted a request letter to the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and had planned to vet all speeches to ensure there were no political or racial elements, with content focused solely on seeking justice for the late Zara Qairina Mahathir.

The rally was initially scheduled for 8pm tonight, with organisers expecting a turnout of between 5,000 and 10,000 participants.

It was intended as a peaceful gathering to amplify public voices, provide a platform for NGOs to express solidarity, and demonstrate unity in demanding justice for 13-year-old Zara, whose death in Sabah has sparked nationwide outrage.

“This is not about politics. It is about humanity and justice for a child whose life was tragically cut short,” the organisers had said earlier.

While the rally has been called off, organisers said they are considering alternative dates and venues, with further updates likely to be made after the National Day celebrations. — The Borneo Post