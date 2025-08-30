KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Three specialists from the National Institute of Forensic Medicine (IPFN) conducted a second autopsy today on the body of Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin, 22.

Utusan Malaysia reported that family members, including Syamsul Haris’ mother, Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun, 45, arrived at the IPFN, Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL), at about 8am.

The family’s lawyer, Datuk Naran Singh Ara Singh, told the daily that the post-mortem began around 9am, led by HKL pathologist Dr Siew Sheue Feng with the assistance of other specialists. Datuk Seri Dr Bhupinder Singh was also present as the family’s representative.

“Once the post-mortem is completed, we will share any findings, and the body is expected to be reburied this evening or tonight.

“We expect the process to take some time as the examination will look into the injuries on his body,” he was quoted as saying outside the IPFN.

Syamsul Haris’ remains were exhumed yesterday and brought to HKL for the second post-mortem.

According to reports, the exhumation was carried out by four grave diggers, starting at 8.45am, with the body recovered at about 9.22am.

On August 19, Ummu Haiman applied for the exhumation to enable a second autopsy and suggested an inquest be held into her son’s death.

Syamsul Haris was reported to have died on July 28 at Kota Tinggi Hospital, Johor, while undergoing training at the Combat Immunisation Range, Army Combat Training Centre (Pulada) in Ulu Tiram. He was buried the next day at the Kampung Rinching Hulu Muslim Cemetery.

The exhumation order was granted earlier this month by Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet, following Ummu Haiman’s application.